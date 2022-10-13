e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWho's Gopal Italia and what did he say about PM Modi? Read details here

Who's Gopal Italia and what did he say about PM Modi? Read details here

Two videos surfaced on the internet recently where Italia was seen criticising PM Modi's politics and using a cuss word for the BJP government.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
AAP leader Gopal Italia detained by Delhi police over 'derogatory' remarks on PM Modi | Twitter/@Gopal_Italia
Follow us on

The Delhi Police has released Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia. Earlier today he was detained for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the office of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Italia was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for using derogatory words against women.

Read Also
AAP leader Gopal Italia released hours after detention over 'derogatory' remarks on PM Modi
article-image

Who is Gopal Italia?

Gopal Italia is the convener of Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat since Dec. 2020. The politician and social activist was a leader of the Patidar reservation agitation.

Why was he summoned by NCW?

The AAP leader was summoned by the National Commission of Women (NCW) in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory remarks on the prime minister.

Recently, two old videos of Italia had surfaced, one in which he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "neech" politics, and another in which he makes derogatory remarks against women.

Watch the video here:

Italia had said that the viral videos he had been implicated for were not his, and had been doctored. He also pinned the blame on the BJP of ‘hating’ the Patidar society.

“@NCWIndia chief is threatening to put me in jail. What can the Modi government give to Patel community other than jail. BJP hates Patidar society. I am a descendant of Sardar Patel. Not afraid of your prisons. Put me in jail," the AAP leader said in a post on Twitter.

Read Also
Former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam summoned by Delhi Police amid religious conversion row
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

'My pen can NEVER be silenced': Rana Ayyub after ED files prosecution complaint against her in Ketto...

'My pen can NEVER be silenced': Rana Ayyub after ED files prosecution complaint against her in Ketto...

Asaduddin Owaisi: 'Karnataka HC decision was 'bad', it misused Quranic commentaries'

Asaduddin Owaisi: 'Karnataka HC decision was 'bad', it misused Quranic commentaries'

Chhattisgarh: ED arrests IAS officer, two others in money laundering case

Chhattisgarh: ED arrests IAS officer, two others in money laundering case

Study reveals what Gen-Z and Millenials value the most at their workplaces in India

Study reveals what Gen-Z and Millenials value the most at their workplaces in India

Gujarat: DIR seize foreign cigarettes worth Rs 17 crore from Mundra Port

Gujarat: DIR seize foreign cigarettes worth Rs 17 crore from Mundra Port