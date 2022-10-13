Who's Gopal Italia and what did he say about PM Modi? Read details here

AAP leader Gopal Italia detained by Delhi police over 'derogatory' remarks on PM Modi | Twitter/@Gopal_Italia

The Delhi Police has released Aam Aadmi Party's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia. Earlier today he was detained for his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from the office of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Italia was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) for using derogatory words against women.

Who is Gopal Italia?

Gopal Italia is the convener of Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat since Dec. 2020. The politician and social activist was a leader of the Patidar reservation agitation.

Why was he summoned by NCW?

The AAP leader was summoned by the National Commission of Women (NCW) in connection with a video where he was purportedly seen using derogatory remarks on the prime minister.

Recently, two old videos of Italia had surfaced, one in which he criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "neech" politics, and another in which he makes derogatory remarks against women.

Italia had said that the viral videos he had been implicated for were not his, and had been doctored. He also pinned the blame on the BJP of ‘hating’ the Patidar society.

“@NCWIndia chief is threatening to put me in jail. What can the Modi government give to Patel community other than jail. BJP hates Patidar society. I am a descendant of Sardar Patel. Not afraid of your prisons. Put me in jail," the AAP leader said in a post on Twitter.

