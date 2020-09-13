A day before Parliament Session begins, TMC MP Derek O'Brien lashes out at BJP over cancellation of Question Hour

On the 3rd of September, O'Brien had first condemned the government’s move not to allow Question Hour in Parliament in the Monsoon session. “You don’t allow #QuestionHour where ministers have to stand up and answer Qs from MPs and be held accountable. Now you only condescend to allow written Questions/Answers! Stop throwing crumbs. This is #Parliament Not Gujarat Gymkhana," read O’Brien’s earlier tweet.

His party colleague Mohua Moitra tweeted on the same day saying, “Asking questions in Court is Contempt Asking questions outside Parliament is Sedition And now Asking questions inside Parliament is Forbidden.”

The ruling TMC administration in West Bengal faced flak thereafter over cancelling the Question Hour in the two day Monsoon session in the state assembly, after condemning a similar move in Parliament by the BJP led Central government.

O’Brien retorted by saying that cancelling Question Hour in Parliament should not be compared to a two-day Monsoon session in West Bengal Assembly. The state Assembly session was eventually reduced to a one day session on the 9th of September.