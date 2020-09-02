TMC MP Derek O'Brien writes to Mark Zuckerberg over FB-General Elections row; reminds him of their 2015 meet

“We, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), India’s second-largest opposition party, have had serious concerns about Facebook’s role during the 2014 and 2019 General Elections in India. After careful consideration, the AITC raised this issue in June 2019 in a forum no less than the Parliament of India,” said Derek O'Brien in his letter while also enclosing the portion of the speech delivered during the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

The TMC MP’s letter goes on to say, “A few years ago, I had expressed to you my concerns on some of these issues and urged you, in the interest of transparency, to investigate these serious charges against Facebook’s senior management in India. Please do all it takes to urgently work towards maintaining the integrity of your platform in the Indian electoral process.”