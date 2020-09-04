West Bengal Assembly Speaker Cancels Question Hour, Netizens troll Derek O'Brien, Mahua Moitra

The West Bengal Assembly has decided to do away with the Question Hour at the upcoming two day monsoon session on the 9th and 10th of September. The decision was taken by Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on the grounds of shortage of time and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Questions were being raised by netizens on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had raised objections on the canceling of the Question Hour in Parliament and why questions had to be given 15 days in advance and in writing. A few days later the ruling party in West Bengal decided to do away with the Question Hour due to shortage of time.