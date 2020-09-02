Temple of democracy? Quiz master Derek O'Brien fumes after Speaker does away with Zero Question Hour

The question hour is the first hour of a sitting session in Parliament where MPs can raise questions on various issues. These questions are addressed to concerned ministers which they are liable to answer. The answers are given orally or in writing depending on the nature of the question. The answers however are usually orally answered.

The question hour does not require MPs to submit questions days in advance, which is why O'Brien has brought up the issue. The TMC MP also calls this the first time since 1950 that this is being done. Is it just during the COVID-19 pandemic? The fear is that this will become a trend now on, as the coronavirus pandemic is not likely to end anytime soon.