Temple of democracy? Quiz master Derek O'Brien fumes after Speaker does away with Zero Question Hour

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Wednesday questioned the new move in Parliament where MPs are required to submit questions for Question Hour 15 days in advance. O'Brien has called this move as a way to murder democracy using the pandemic as an excuse.
“MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in #Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled ? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950 ? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour?Pandemic excuse to murder democracy (sic),” read Derek Obrien’s tweet.
The question hour is the first hour of a sitting session in Parliament where MPs can raise questions on various issues. These questions are addressed to concerned ministers which they are liable to answer. The answers are given orally or in writing depending on the nature of the question. The answers however are usually orally answered.
The question hour does not require MPs to submit questions days in advance, which is why O'Brien has brought up the issue. The TMC MP also calls this the first time since 1950 that this is being done. Is it just during the COVID-19 pandemic? The fear is that this will become a trend now on, as the coronavirus pandemic is not likely to end anytime soon.
The new norms for Parliament session which begins on the 14th of September include working in different shifts and special sitting arrangements to maintain social distancing. Lok Sabha will function from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on the first day and from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm till October 1st. Rajya Sabha will sit from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm the first day and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm the rest of the days. Weekends too will be working days.
Not just this, the zero hour too will be cut short to 30 minutes. Apart from TMC, Congress MPs too have questioned the new norms, mostly pertaining to the Question Hour.