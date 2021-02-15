A child-friendly budget this time: Chhattisgarh School Education Minister

Why is the Government bringing a child-friendly budget this time and what are your expectations?

Children are the future of any family, society or a state and ours is a tribal-dominated developing state. Thus, we must welcome that Bhupesh Baghel Government is going to present a child friendly budget this time. As the school education minister, I think this time the volume of the budget, especially of my department, will be larger than the previous budget. I wanted all the children of Chhattisgarh will get better, scientific, improved and quality education and to meet these, you need a special budget.

As a minister, what new steps do you have taken in the field of school education?

You know there is lesser admission in government schools. People wanted their children to get an education in English. Even government staffs complained as there is no English school available in their area so transfer them to the city for the sake of their children's future. Therefore, the government has initially started 52 government English schools, all supervised by District Collectors. We have planned to increase its number to 100 in near future. Apart from it, we are running Model Schools, Eklavya Vidyalays, free coaching and others for the school students.

What is the status of implementation of RTE in the state? How are you resolving the parent’s grievances towards fee hike by private educational institutions?

We are doing very well in implementation of the ‘Right To Education Act’ is concerned. Right now more than 2.5 lakh BPL students are reaping benefits of this scheme.

Due to naxal violence, 300 schools shut down in the insurgency-hit Bastar division?

More than 26 schools were reopened in 2019, and you know then after during the corona pandemic situation worsened. Despite threats and difficulties, we are still trying to strengthen school education in the Bastar area and adopted new policy.

How have you tackled this corona crisis? When will schools open?

Covid-19 crisis is a global problem. Despite limitations, we focused on innovative ways of education. We developed Padhai Tunhar Dwar (Education at your doorstep), imparted online education to 3.77 lakh children.

Recently, Niti Ayog appreciated the initiative, and received a national award from Computer Society of India for the innovation. However, opening of school is concerned it will be decided in the cabinet meeting held on February 13.