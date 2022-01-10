931 CRPF personnel test positive with Covid-19 across India

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has reported a total of 931 active COVID cases across all formations, a senior personnel said on Monday.

Those infected with the virus have been either in home quarantine or in COVID care units, the officer has informed. Earlier on January 3, a total of 38 CRPF personnel tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

Meanwhile, nearly 1,000 Delhi Police personnel have also tested positive for the virus.

Even the prisoners in Delhi jails have tested positive.

India has been reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases with over 1.79 lakh cases reported on Monday. The daily positivity rate is also over 13 per cent.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 05:58 PM IST