e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:03 PM IST

COVID-19: No side effects of precaution dose reported so far in senior citizens, frontline workers

FPJ Web Desk
Healthcare workers administered 'precaution dose' of COVID19 vaccine amid a surge in cases, at Delhi's LNJP Hospital |

Healthcare workers administered 'precaution dose' of COVID19 vaccine amid a surge in cases, at Delhi's LNJP Hospital |

Advertisement

New Delhi: India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday to citizens with comorbidities aged 60 and above, frontline workers and healthcare staff.

Meanwhile, there were no side-effects reported in those inoculated with the precautionary dose of COVID-19.

"We feel fine. There are no side-effects, everyone should take the jab," one of the senior citizens, who took the dose at Delhi's RML hospital, told news agency ANI.

In his address to the nation on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare, frontline workers and citizens above 60 years with co-morbidities starting January 10, 2022.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account.

The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

With the administration of more than 29 lakh (29,60,975) vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 151.94 crore (1,51,94,05,951) as per provisional reports till 7 am today, the health ministry said on Monday.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: India begins administering 'precaution doses' to senior citizens, healthcare workers; see... COVID-19: India begins administering 'precaution doses' to senior citizens, healthcare workers; see...
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:03 PM IST
Advertisement