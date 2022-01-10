COVID-19: India begins administering 'precaution doses' to senior citizens, healthcare workers; see pics

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country began on Monday.

See pics Here:

Chennai | Tamil Nadu begins administering COVID19 vaccine 'Precaution dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities-

Delhi begins administering COVID-19 vaccine 'precautionary dose' to frontline workers and senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities.

Visuals from RML Hospital:

Telangana | COVID-19 vaccine 'Precaution dose' being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at Govt Unani Hospital in Hyderabad.

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao present.

Bihar | COVID vaccine 'precautionary dose' being administered to senior citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities at a vaccination center in Patna.

Karnataka | CM Basavaraj Bommai launches rollout of 'Precaution dose' vaccination for healthcare workers, frontline workers and persons aged above 60 with co-morbidities at Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College in Bengaluru

All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has recommended that precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities will be the same as given previously. It had also informed that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of the precaution dose.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:51 AM IST