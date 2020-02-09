9 bus passengers electrocuted to death in Odisha

Nine persons were electrocuted and burnt to death, and 22 others injured, after a portion of a bus came in contact with a power transmission line in Golanthara area of Odisha's Ganjam district on Sunday, officials said.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange and Berhampur Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra confirmed that nine persons were killed in the incident.

Five bodies were recovered from the spot, while the rest succumbed to injuries later, police said.

A part of the bus caught fire after coming in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line, leading to the casualties, the Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Berhampur Sadar, Jayant Kumar Mohapatra, said.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The chief minister also announced that free medical treatment would be provided to the injured, an official said.

The injured were admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

Later, five of them were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, he said.

The mishap occurred near Mandarajpur when the vehicle, carrying around 40 passengers, was travelling to Chikarada from Jangalpadu.

The people were on their way to attend a marriage negotiation ceremony, Mohapatra said.

State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said, a thorough inquiry will be conducted into the incident and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed shock over the accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Seeking a thorough probe into the tragedy, Pradhan said, concrete steps must be taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.