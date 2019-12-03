New measures to curb accidents on Mumbai-Pune expressway, says official

Alibaug: Raigad district collector Vijay Suryawanshi has asked officials to enforce stringent measures to curb accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Speaking to transport association representatives at a meeting here on Monday, the IAS officer said extra personnel will also be deployed at the Khalapur toll 'naka' to ensure there are no traffic snarls.

Highway Security Force members will through speed guns monitor those crossing the 100 km per hour limit for light vehicles and 80 km per hour for heavy vehicles, he said.

Heavy fines will be imposed on such violators at the next toll plaza itself, Suryawanshi said.

If vehicles are found to be parked at places where they are not supposed to be parked, they will be seized, cases will be filed against the owners, who can then take back the vehicles only through court, he said.

A software has been made through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to check "lane-cutting", Suryawanshi said. The software will enable collection of fine from defaulters, he added.