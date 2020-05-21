72 dead as Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal; Mamata announces Rs 2.5 lakh ex-gratia

West Bengal faces the challenge of the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan which killed 72 people on Wednesday, with 15 being reported from Kolkata itself. A compensation of Rs 2.5 lakhs has been announced for the families of those who died. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to people not to venture out of the relief camps arranged by the state while evacuating people ahead of the cyclone in coastal and surrounding areas. The state is also reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic which is another concern with social distancing norms. Close to 5 lakh people were evacuated which saved several lives, said Mamata.

“Our situation is such that I am unable to connect with the district magistrates today as there is no network,” said Mamata Banerjee.

“Even our state secretariat was shaking yesterday and the window panes are broken. I thought the building would collapse,” added Mamata who has said that she will ask the Prime Minister to visit the affected areas.