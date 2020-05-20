Swapan Dasgupta accuses Mamata of silencing press, says Calcutta News has gone off air after being 'mildly critical'

Media may often be considered the fourth pillar of democracy, but press freedom is not always available in India. If one goes by the contentious World Press Freedom Index 2020, India's rank of 142 isn't promising. But at the same time, it must be mentioned that many have raised questions about methodology when it comes to the rankings. But repeated allegations about official restrictions being imposed on the media makes one reluctant to completely dismiss the idea.

On Wednesday morning, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta took to Twitter alleging that the "sustained administrative pressure" exerted by the West Bengal government on cable networks in and around Kolkata had let to them pulling the plug on satellite news channel, Calcutta News. The 24*7 news channel had allegedly been "mildly critical" of the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state.