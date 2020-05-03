World Press Freedom Day: Why India's ranking below UAE, Namibia raises questions about methodology

On April 21, Reporters without Borders released its latest ratings on Press Freedom on Monday and India was ranked even lower than last year.

While Scandinavian countries like Norway, Finland and Denmark made up the top 3, India was ranked 142. Its neighbour Pakistan was 145, while Bangladesh was 151.

Reacting to the report, on World Press Freedom Day, both the Congress and BJP tweeted negatively. While the Congress criticised the government, the BJP questioned the rating.

“India slipped two places in World Press Freedom Index to 142. As we commemorate #WorldPressFreedomDay, we must remember that the BJP is hell bent on destroying this fourth pillar of democracy and we shouldn't let that happen. To all the journalists we would say, Daro Mat,” the Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Media has the power to inform and enlighten people. Media in India enjoy absolute freedom. We will expose, sooner than later, those surveys that tend to portray bad picture about "Freedom of Press" in India.