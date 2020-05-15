West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh accuses Mamata Banerjee of trying to 'assassinate him'; writes to Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh has written to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent the Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Thakur and Sub-Inspector of Police Detective Department Rajesh Ghosh to assassinate him and his family on the 14th of May.

“On May 14th, 2020, under the instruction of Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, the Joint Commissioner of Police, namely Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate me and my family on the pretext of cross-firing,” reads the letter.

"At around 7:30 pm, JCP Thakur arrived with 35 of his associates and began roaming in and around my office in a suspicious manner. When intercepted by my security officer-in-charge, he said that he had come to serve notice to Sanjeet and Nitu Singh, two local residents, as witnesses in a criminal case. But the notices were not handy with him and he asked a Sub-Inspector to prepare it on the spot," Singh added.