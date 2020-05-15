West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh accuses Mamata Banerjee of trying to 'assassinate him'; writes to Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar

BJP Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh has written to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent the Joint Commissioner of Police Ajay Thakur and Sub-Inspector of Police Detective Department Rajesh Ghosh to assassinate him and his family on the 14th of May.
“On May 14th, 2020, under the instruction of Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, the Joint Commissioner of Police, namely Ajay Thakur attempted to assassinate me and my family on the pretext of cross-firing,” reads the letter.
"At around 7:30 pm, JCP Thakur arrived with 35 of his associates and began roaming in and around my office in a suspicious manner. When intercepted by my security officer-in-charge, he said that he had come to serve notice to Sanjeet and Nitu Singh, two local residents, as witnesses in a criminal case. But the notices were not handy with him and he asked a Sub-Inspector to prepare it on the spot," Singh added.
Singh says that he gathered from his sources that the Police were trying to create an environment for an altercation with Singh’s security guard, which would lead to a scuffle and cross firing. The main attempt was to assassinate Singh and his family.
Singh who was once the Trinamool Congress MLA of Bhatpara before switching camp to the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and believes being vocal against Mamata’s "wrongdoings", is the reason behind his alleged assassination attempt. "In the interest of the public, I have decided to become vocal against the wrongdoings of CM Mamata Banerjee, who due to her obdurate and insecure nature, decided to assassinate me for her political gain. Under her instruction, the police had lodged more than 75 false and fabricated cases in order to implicate and defame me," Singh further wrote.
Singh has appealed to the Governor to direct the State government to initiate a departmental enquiry against Thakur, Ghosh and other Police associates who were present on Thursday outside Singh’s house, in what the BJP MP refers to as a state sponsored conspiracy.
"In view of representation of Lok Sabha MP @ArjunsinghWB, and finding situation serious enough, have flagged it Chief Secretary @MamataOfficial for effective update. The State, involved with Covid-19 combat,can ill afford such developments," said Governer Jagdeep Dhankhar
