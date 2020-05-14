Centre’s economic package a big zero, has nothing for states: West bengal Chief Minister Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wedne­s­day slammed the Centre, claiming the special economic package announced by it has nothing of help to the states and is “a big zero”.

Banerjee alleged the central government was “misleading people” during the COVID-19 crisis. “The special economic package announced by the Union government is nothing but a big zero. It is an eyewash to fool the people. There is nothing for the unorganised sector, public spending and employment generation,” she said while addressing a press conference here.

“Yesterday, when the PM announced Rs20 lakh crore package, we were hopeful the interest of the states will be looked into, the FRBM limit would be increased. But today, after the Union finance minister made the announcements, it was found everything that was said yesterday was a bluff,” she said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a jibe at PM Modi over the stimulus package and said the Centre is again making “false promises to 133 crore Indians”.

“Earlier, you promised Rs15 lakh and now Rs20 lakh crore. You have made false promises 133 times with 133 crore Indians. How can someone trust you this time? People now are not asking how many zeroes there are but how many false promises have been made,” he tweeted in Hindi.