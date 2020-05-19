Amit Shah speaks to Mamata Banerjee, assures help to deal with situation arising due to cyclone Amphan

Amit Shah also spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and reviewed the preparedness. He again reiterated that the Central Government is ready to provide any support needed from them by both the affected states.

The Met department has said that the super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' in the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to weaken into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' by noon on Tuesday.

The system, which was situated 670 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal, is very likely to move north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal, and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts in the afternoon or evening of Wednesday as a 'very severe cyclonic storm', the Met department said.

The weatherman said that 'Amphan' is expected to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh on May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm, after losing some steam as it approaches landfall.