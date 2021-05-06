'700 tonne toh dena hi padega': SC to Centre on oxygen crisis in Delhi

The Supreme Court, which does not tire of giving ultimatums these days, on Thursday told the Centre that the national Capital must get at least 700 tonnes of oxygen every day. This is the quantity Delhi government needs to meet the demands of Covid patients.

The Bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah was firm with the Centre: "You will have to give 700 MT oxygen to Delhi." (‘700 tonne to dena hi padega’). Otherwise, the Centre continues to be in contempt for not honouring its commitment.

The Bench further added that if nothing is to be hidden, let it come before the nation how allocation and distribution is transparently done by the Centre. Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a news conference that the city has been getting roughly half the quantity of oxygen it has been officially allocated, while neighbouring BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have been prioritised. He asserted that his administration "won't let anyone die" of oxygen shortage if it got the earmarked 700 tonnes every day from the Centre. ‘’