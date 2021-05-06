COVID-19: Delhi Govt announces oxygen facility for patients in home-isolation; here's how you can apply

The Delhi government issued the order to avoid long queues at refilling centers. The government has asked the designated District Magistrates to ensure that adequate number of office personal are assigned to scrutinize all the incoming applications and issue e-passes to save time.

The DM's have also been asked to identify dealers/depots to distribute oxygen cylinders and ensure that they regularly get the cylinders refilled from designated plants.

India reached a grim milestone of the highest number of daily new COVID-19 cases and deaths in the last 24 hours. A record single-day rise of 4,12,262 coronavirus cases pushed India's tally of infection to 2,10,77,410, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.