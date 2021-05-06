COVID-19: On receiving 730 MT of oxygen, CM Arvind Kejriwal thanks PM Modi, requests to supply same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi

Delhi breathed a sigh of relief yesterday when it received 730 metric tonnes of oxygen from the Centre amid the ongoing oxygen shortage crisis. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending adequate amount of oxygen and has expressed gratitude on behalf of people.

The CM wrote a letter to the PM and urged to maintain the supply daily to avoid panic situations in hopsitals resulting in deaths of covid patients.

He said, "due to the oxygen crisis, hospitals had to reduce their bed capacity but now I request all hospitals to reinstate their bed capacity. I hope we will receive 700 tons of oxygen every day."

He assured that, if Delhi gets an adequate supply of oxygen - 700 tons - the government will be able to set up 9000-9500 beds. "We will be able to create oxygen beds. I assure you that we will not let anyone die to a shortage of oxygen in Delhi," he added.

Although, the Centre and the Delhi Government have been charging each over the oxyen crisis. During an hearing in the Supreme Court today the Centre told that it has complied with its order and instead of 700 MT oxygen, it ensured a supply of 730 MT to Delhi for treating COVID-19 patients. The apex court, while staying contempt proceedings initiated by Delhi High Court against central government officials for non-compliance of direction to supply 700 MT of oxygen to Delhi, had sought an answer from the Centre on Thursday morning.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that a survey was conducted in 56 major hospitals of the national capital on May 4 and it revealed that they had significant stock of liquid medical oxygen (LMO).