'700 press conferences, 700 chaupals': BJP to bust myths about new farm laws

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday said that it will organise press conferences and ‘chaupals’ in all the districts of the country on the new farm bills. According to news agency ANI, in the coming days, BJP will organise 700 press conferences and 700 ‘chaupals’.
With thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new agri laws staying put at Delhi borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday.
Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi’s Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur, and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.
On Thursday, farmer unions threatened to block railway tracks across the country and all highways leading to Delhi if their demands are not met. The announcement came a day after farmers' leaders rejected the government's offer to amend the new agri laws and give a "written assurance" on continuing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.
The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
