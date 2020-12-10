Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu threatens Danve over claims on farmers' protest

Maharashtra Minister Bacchu Kadu hit out at Union Minister Raosaheb Danve’s remarks on farmers’ protest, said ‘they will have to enter the Minister’s house and beat him up’.

Earlier, Raosaheb Danve claimed ‘China and Pakistan are behind farmers' agitation in India’.

This agitation is not that of farmers. China and Pakistan have a hand behind this, said Union Minister Raosaheb Danve in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.