'Conduct surgical strike': Sanjay Raut's 'suggestion' to Centre after Danve claims China, Pak role in farmers' protest

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut does not hesitate to speak his mind. From weighing in on actor Kangana Ranaut's comments against the Mumbai government to criticising the recently passed farm laws - over the last few months, Raut's comments have repeatedly made news headlines. Now, he is once again in the news, this time for suggesting that India should conduct surgical strikes against China and Pakistan.

Pak, China hand in farmers' protest: Danve

Now before you read further, let us clarify that Raut was not being quite as literal as you might think. His comments were a reaction to recent claims made by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Raosaheb Danve that "China and Pakistan have a hand behind this" ongoing farmers' agitation.

To give a bit of context, farmers have been protesting in and around the national capital seeking the retraction of three contentious farm Acts that were recently passed by the Centre. While the BJP-led government insists that the bills will bring about an improvement in the lives of the farmers, many remain unconvinced. Numerous Opposition parties have also lent their support to the protests. Five rounds of talks have failed to provide a consensus.