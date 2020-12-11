Hundreds of farmers en route to Delhi as ongoing protests enter 16th day

Protests set to intensify

While the government insists that the door continues to be open for talks, the agitating farmers have announced their intention to intensify the protests. Rejecting the government proposal on Wednesday, they had announced that they would intensify their agitation by blocking the Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalating it to a nationwide protest on December 14. The protesters had also said on Thursday that they would block railway tracks if their demands are not met by the government.

On December 9, the union leaders had said that a new 'Delhi chalo' ' call is being given to all farmers in the north India for December 14, while those in the South will be asked to protest at district headquarters.

They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12. Police vigilance has been increased in anticipation of more people joining the protests on Friday.

An ANI update indicates that members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee have begun their journey to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers protest against the new agriculture laws

"Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi's Kundli border," SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee was quoted as saying.