Seven Indians kidnapped in Libya released

Tunis [Tunisia]: Seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Libya released

The seven Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Libya last month, have been released, the Indian ambassador to Tunisia said on Sunday.

Seven Indians, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, were kidnapped in Libya last month.

According to ANI, Indian envoy to Tunisia, Puneet Roy Kundal, confirmed the news of their release. The Indian mission in Tunisia handles matters relating to the welfare of Indian nationals in Libya.