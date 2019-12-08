6 major fire tragedies which took place in Delhi

A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured. The fire broke out in the second floor of the four-storey building in the early hours and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.
The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident and sought a detailed report within seven days. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each has been announced for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. The Delhi Police also registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead. Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered.
But this not the first time such major fire that broke out in Delhi.
Here are some major fires which took place in Delhi:
Uphaar Cinema fire which killed 59 people and injured 103
On Friday, June 13 1997, Uphaar Cinema, in Green Park, Delhi, became a victim to a deadly fire incident during the screening of Bollywood film ‘Border’ between 3 and 6 pm. While 59 people died being trapped inside, mostly due to suffocation, around 103 people were seriously injured in the resulting stampede. The oil leakage and the fire spilled over to the parking lot gutted 27 parked cars
57 people killed in in Lal Kuan chemical market
57 people were killed in a fire in the Lal Kuan chemical market complex in May 1999. Fifty-seven persons had died and 27 were injured when fire broke out on May 31, 1999 in the Lal Kuan area. The fire, which started from shop no. 898 had within minutes engulfed the entire chemical market complex.
17 people killed, 35 injured in Delhi's Karol Bagh hotel fire
On February 12, 2019, A massive fire swept through a four-floor hotel in central Delhi's Karol Bagh in the early hours of Tuesday, killing at least 17 guests, including a child and two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves. The blaze,in which 35 people were injured, started in the second floor of the Arpit Palace Hotel in the heart of the national capital around 3.30 am, trapping many guests who were deep in sleep.
Five killed, 11 hurt in massive fire in Delhi’s Okhla area
On August 6, 2019, Five people were killed and 11 injured in a massive fire at Zakir Nagar area, in Delhi. According to the fire department, information regarding the incident was received at around 2.30 am, following which eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire occurred in a four-storey residential building due to short circuit in electric metres, which was doused by 5.25 am, they said.
Four dead in fire at factory in Delhi’s Karol Bagh
On November 19, 2018, Four people were killed and one person was injured after a fire broke out at a factory in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot when the fire started at 12.23 pm in Beadonpura area after a solvent used for laundering clothes spilt out on the floor accidentally.
17 killed in fire at cracker factory in Delhi's Bawana
On January 20, 2018, at least 10 women and seven men were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a firecracker unit in northwest Delhi’s Bawana industrial area. As many as 17 people, including 10 women, were burnt to death.
15 people dead, 65 hurt in east Delhi fire
On November 20, 2011, Fourteen people died and over 30 were injured when a fire broke out at a community function of eunuchs in Nandnagari in east Delhi. Fifteen people were killed and more than 65 injured after a major fire broke out at a packed community centre in east Delhi's Nand Nagri locality. The fire broke out around 7pm at the community hall in Nand Nagri where a three-day all-India congregation of eunuchs was taking place. The police said the fire first started in the kitchen of the community centre and then spread to other parts of the hall.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)