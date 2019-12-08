6 major fire tragedies which took place in Delhi

A massive fire ripped through a factory in Anaj Mandi area of north Delhi on Sunday morning, leaving 43 labourers dead and many others injured. The fire broke out in the second floor of the four-storey building in the early hours and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The Delhi government has ordered a probe into the incident and sought a detailed report within seven days. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each has been announced for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 1 lakh for those injured. The Delhi Police also registered a case against the factory owner in north Delhi where a devastating fire left 43 labourers dead. Police said a case under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder punishable with a maximum imprisonment of 10 years) has been registered.