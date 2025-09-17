'5,000 Accidents Happen Across The Country Annually': BMW Crash Accused To Court On Bail Plea

Delhi BMW crash accused (File image) | X

New Delhi: Gaganpreet Kaur, the accused in the death of senior Finance Ministry official Navjot Singh in a BMW crash involving a two-wheeler, told a Delhi court on Wednesday that a DTC bus and an ambulance, both reportedly involved in or present at the scene, should also be made accused in the case.

Kaur stated that while the incident was unfortunate, it should be viewed in the context of the thousands of road accidents that occur across the country every year.

"One cannot overlook the fact that at least 5,000 accidents are reported across the country annually," she said in court.

Her lawyer, Senior Advocate Ramesh Gupta, questioned why no action had been taken against the DTC bus, especially when police reports indicated that the two-wheeler collided with the bus after being hit by Kaur’s BMW. He further claimed that an ambulance had arrived at the scene but refused to assist the injured victims.

“An ambulance had stopped but refused to take them. Even that is a dereliction of duty. Police said that after the crash, the bike hit the DTC bus, so why was the bus not seized?” Gupta argued.

He also challenged the police’s decision to invoke Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and carries a sentence ranging from five years’ imprisonment to life. Gupta contended that the case was more appropriately covered under Section 304(2), which is a bailable offence.

Prosecution Opposes Bail Plea

The prosecution opposed Kaur’s bail application, highlighting that she reported the incident to police nearly five hours after the crash. They also pointed out that, while the victims sustained severe injuries, the accused remained unharmed.

Following arguments from both sides, the court adjourned the hearing. The matter will next be taken up on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur till September 27. She was produced after two days of judicial custody.