Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim Was His Girlfriend; FIR Registered | X/@jpsin1

Lakhimpur: A 16-year-old intermediate student was stalked and molested inside a coaching centre in Lakhimpur Kheri on Tuesday, September 23. A CCTV footage of the same is now being widely circulated on social media.

Local police confirmed that a case has been registered and the accused is being traced. Have a look at it here:

Here's what happened

According to reports, the student was walking to New Science Study Point in Nai Basti when a man began following her. As she entered the premises, he grabbed her from behind. Frightened, the girl screamed and ran towards a chamber inside the centre to escape. Staff intervened to stop the man from entering, but he remained inside the centre for some time before leaving.

When confronted by the receptionist, the accused claimed the victim was his girlfriend. The girl strongly denied the claim, saying, “He is lying. I do not know him. I will call the police.” She later called her family, who took her to Kotwali Sadar police station to file a complaint. Kotwali Inspector Hemant Rai said the accused would be arrested soon and sent to jail, as per a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

Similar incident reported in Nai Basti

A second incident was reported the same morning at a library in Nai Basti. At around 9:20 am, the same man allegedly attempted to grab the student again. The library administrator intervened immediately, rescuing her and forcing the accused out of the building. CCTV footage shows the youth lingering outside before eventually leaving.

The student’s family lodged another complaint with the police. City Superintendent of Police Vivek Kumar confirmed that a case has been registered on the basis of the family’s statements and assured that the suspect would be arrested soon.

The incidents, both recorded on CCTV, have sparked concerns among residents and the young girls' parents.