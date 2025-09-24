 Rajasthan Shocker: Evil Mother Applies Fevikwik On Newborn’s Mouth, Buries Baby Under Stones In Forest; Child Miraculously Survives
Despite the brutal attempt to kill him, the infant miraculously survived. He was discovered by a cattle grazer near the Sita Ka Kund temple in Mandalgarh.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | Pinterest

Bhilwara: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Bhilwara district in Rajasthan. A 15-day-old baby boy was reportedly abandoned in a forest by his mother, with his mouth and thighs sealed using Fevikwik adhesive, according to India TV.

Despite the brutal attempt to kill him, the infant miraculously survived. He was discovered by a cattle grazer near the Sita Ka Kund temple in Mandalgarh.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening, when a shepherd, grazing his cattle in the forest, heard the cries of a baby. When he checked, he was shocked to find a newborn struggling between rocks. The shepherd alerted nearby villagers, who then informed the Bijolia police.

Police officers responded immediately and rescued the baby from beneath the rocks. The child was rushed to a government hospital in Bijolia for treatment.

Doctors confirmed that the infant had adhesive marks on his mouth and thigh. They added that while his condition is stable and improving, the left side of his body had suffered burns from the hot stones.

Police Action

Bijolia police have registered a case against unknown persons and have launched an investigation. Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning potential suspects.

