 UP Shocker: VIDEO Shows Man Spitting On Roti In Ghaziabad; Case Filed
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: VIDEO Shows Man Spitting On Roti In Ghaziabad; Case Filed

UP Shocker: VIDEO Shows Man Spitting On Roti In Ghaziabad; Case Filed

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of viral video | X/@bstvlive

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A disturbing video has surfaced showing a man, reportedly employed at Karim Hotel in Vijay Vihar Colony, spitting roti's before placing it into the tandoor.

The footage shows the worker tossing the roti and visibly spitting on it before cooking it in the tandoor.

The video has gone viral on social media. Rahul Pachauri, a resident of Karawal Nagar in Delhi, filed a police complaint after coming across the disturbing footage. Following his complaint, police launched an investigation at the hotel in the Loni area and registered a case against the accused at Ankur Vihar Police Station.

Ghaziabad Police has registered an FIR on the based on the video. The man in the video is currently absconding. Police have assured that efforts are underway to nab him soon.

Similar Incident
A similar incident took palce earlier in March 2025. A disturbing video surfaced from Ghaziabad itself in which the cook could be seen spitting on "rotis" at a wedding. The incident took place in the Bhojpur police station area of the city. The accused was arrested.

article-image

Such incidents raise serious concerns about hygiene and food safety standards in eateries.

