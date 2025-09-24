 71 Maoists, Including 30 With ₹64 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Dantewada Under ‘Lon Varratu’ Drive
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia71 Maoists, Including 30 With ₹64 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Dantewada Under ‘Lon Varratu’ Drive

71 Maoists, Including 30 With ₹64 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Dantewada Under ‘Lon Varratu’ Drive

The most prominent among them was Baman Madkam, carrying an Rs 8 lakh reward, who had participated in multiple police-Naxalite encounters across villages like Dugaiguda, Ambeli, Velagadaram, and Gundam between 2011 and 2024.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
In a major breakthrough for peace and rehabilitation efforts in South Bastar, 71 Maoists, including 30 with bounties totalling Rs 64 lakh, on Wednesday laid down arms and surrendered to authorities under the Chhattisgarh government's flagship initiatives - Lon Varratu. | X @np_nationpress

Raipur: In a major breakthrough for peace and rehabilitation efforts in South Bastar, 71 Maoists, including 30 with bounties totalling Rs 64 lakh, on Wednesday laid down arms and surrendered to authorities under the Chhattisgarh government's flagship initiatives - Lon Varratu (Come Back Home) and Puna Margem (Rehabilitation and Regeneration).

Among the surrendered cadres were 21 women and 50 men, many of whom were deeply involved in violent activities over the past decade.

The most prominent among them was Baman Madkam, carrying an Rs 8 lakh reward, who had participated in multiple police-Naxalite encounters across villages like Dugaiguda, Ambeli, Velagadaram, and Gundam between 2011 and 2024.

Other notable surrenders included: Shamila alias Somli Kawasi (Rs 5 lakh reward), involved in arson and armed conflict in Bhairamgarh and Bodga, Gangi alias Rohni Barse (Rs 5 lakh reward), linked to the 2024 Paradi encounter, Deve alias Kavita Madvi (Rs 5 lakh reward), active in the Jiram forest skirmishes, Joga Madkam (Rs 2 lakh reward), associated with incidents in Marjum and Gogunda Dunginpara.

FPJ Shorts
WHO Dismisses Trump’s Claim Linking Paracetamol Use In Pregnancy To Autism
WHO Dismisses Trump’s Claim Linking Paracetamol Use In Pregnancy To Autism
Odisha To Set Up New Ayurveda College In Mayurbhanj With ₹85 Crore Investment
Odisha To Set Up New Ayurveda College In Mayurbhanj With ₹85 Crore Investment
'Tiger Kaun?': Shaheen Shah Afridi Puzzled By Reporter's Reference For Bangladesh Team Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Tiger Kaun?': Shaheen Shah Afridi Puzzled By Reporter's Reference For Bangladesh Team Ahead Of PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
Hindenburg Was A Direct Challenge To Audacity Of Indian Enterprises To Go Global: Gautam Adani
Hindenburg Was A Direct Challenge To Audacity Of Indian Enterprises To Go Global: Gautam Adani
Read Also
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams BJP For Delaying Statehood Restoration, Calls It Unfair To People
article-image

The surrendered Maoists also admitted to participating in disruptive activities such as road digging, tree felling, and propaganda during Naxalite bandh weeks.

The mass surrender was facilitated by sustained outreach and confidence-building efforts led by the District Police Force and CRPF, under the guidance of senior officials, including IG Bastar Range Sundarraj P. (IPS), DIG Dantewada Range Kamalochan Kashyap (IPS), DIG CRPF Rakesh Chaudhary, SP Dantewada, Gaurav Rai (IPS), and ASP Ramkumar Barman (RPS).

The surrender ceremony took place at the Superintendent of Police office in Dantewada, where the cadres were welcomed by a joint team of police and CRPF officials, including commandants and second commanding officers from the 111th, 195th, 230th, and 231st CRPF battalions.

Special units such as DRG/Bastar Fighters and the Special Intelligence Branch of Dantewada and Jagdalpur played a crucial role in persuading the Maoists to abandon violence and reintegrate into society, officials said.

Read Also
Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...
article-image

Under the state's rehabilitation policy, each surrendered cadre will receive Rs 50,000 in financial assistance, along with access to skill development programmes, agricultural land, and other support services aimed at ensuring a dignified return to civilian life.

This wave of surrenders marks a significant step forward in the government's mission to restore peace and development in the insurgency-affected regions of Bastar.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

71 Maoists, Including 30 With ₹64 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Dantewada Under ‘Lon Varratu’...

71 Maoists, Including 30 With ₹64 Lakh Bounty, Surrender In Dantewada Under ‘Lon Varratu’...

Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...

Shocking CCTV Captures Man Molesting Teen Girl Inside UP's Lakhimpur Coaching Centre, Claims Victim...

UP Shocker: VIDEO Shows Man Spitting On Roti In Ghaziabad; Case Filed

UP Shocker: VIDEO Shows Man Spitting On Roti In Ghaziabad; Case Filed

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams BJP For Delaying Statehood Restoration, Calls It Unfair To People

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Slams BJP For Delaying Statehood Restoration, Calls It Unfair To People

J&K Youth Murdered By Friends: Ajaz Ahmed Strangled And Body Dumped In Ganderbal Canal

J&K Youth Murdered By Friends: Ajaz Ahmed Strangled And Body Dumped In Ganderbal Canal