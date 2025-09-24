Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Development Projects In Kolathur, Urges Students To Embrace Lifelong Learning | PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a series of welfare initiatives in his home constituency of Kolathur, including the development of a new park and a multi-purpose community centre.

Later, while inaugurating several other civic and infrastructure projects, Stalin delivered an impassioned speech highlighting his commitment to duty and the importance of education in shaping Tamil Nadu’s future.

Stalin said he had been attending programmes in Kolathur since early morning, yet the warmth and energy of the people had erased his fatigue.

"As long as there is life in me, as long as (late DMK patriarch M.) Karunanidhi’s lesson of hard work flows through my veins, I will fulfil my duty. No one needs to worry - I am here," he declared, striking a personal and emotional note.

The Chief Minister underlined that his participation in the day’s events, including the felicitation of school students at the Anita Achievers Academy, was just the beginning of a long journey.

He urged students to stay focused on continuous learning, warning them not to assume that acquiring a degree alone would secure employment.

"Technology is advancing at a tremendous pace, reducing the workload of humanity. To succeed, you must upgrade yourselves in line with this progress. The internet today is full of knowledge and opportunities. Make use of online courses, filter out what is useful, and keep enhancing your skills,” Stalin advised.

He emphasised that education remains the strongest foundation for personal growth and the state’s development.

"Education will support you throughout your life. But there are forces that try to reduce the importance of knowledge. Such attitudes will only obstruct progress. You must move towards what the future demands," he said.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to expanding educational opportunities, Stalin said the people of Tamil Nadu must leverage learning as the pathway to prosperity.

"For the state to grow further, education is the bedrock. Use it well to achieve success in your life," he stressed.

With his remarks, Stalin blended a message of personal resolve with a broader vision, linking the day’s development projects to a long-term agenda of social upliftment through education.

