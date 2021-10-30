37th Death Anniversary of Indira Gandhi : Interesting facts about the former Prime Minister

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19 1917 in Allahabad. She was one of the most controversial Prime Minister of India. She was a central figure of the Indian National Congress.

She created history with her decisions and gained immense criticism for most of her actions. Being the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, had influenced her political career.

She raised a lot of eye brows for her personal life as well. Her married life was also questioned by people as she lived most of her life with her father.

It’s the 37th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi on 31 October, 2021. Here are some lesser known facts about the former Prime Minister of India.

Indira Gandhi was the only child as her younger brother died at an early age. She grew up with her mother, Kamala Nehru at the Anand Bhavan, a large family estate in Allahabad. She had a lonely and unhappy childhood.

Indira was taught mostly at home by tutors and attended school intermittently until matriculation in 1934. She later joined the Oxford University for her Further studies.

She was considered as a key assistant to Nehru and accompanied him on his numerous foreign trips. She was also elected as the president of the Indian National Congress in 1959.

In 1964, Indira became a member of Lal Bahadur Shastri's cabinet as Minister of Information and Broadcasting.

She first served as a prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977.

She instituted a state of emergency from 1975 to 1977 suspending all civil liberties and the press was censored. She was highly criticized to make decisions for her own benefits.

The Allahabad High Court declared Indira Gandhi's election to the Lok Sabha in 1971 void on the grounds of electoral malpractice.

Indira Gandhi married Feroze Gandh in 1942, when she was 25 years old. They had two children, Rajiv and Sanjay, who later continued to follow her footsteps.

In 1999, Indira Gandhi was named "Woman of the Millennium" in an online poll organized by the BBC.

She served as second longest-serving Indian prime minister after her father until her assassination on 31 October 1984.

