300 Indian nationals stuck in Pakistan to return home on Saturday

Around 300 Indian nationals, who are stuck in Pakistan due to coronavirus outbreak, will be coming back home on Saturday.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Indian government has given permission for their return. These 300 Indian nationals will cross into India through the Attari-Wagah border crossing on Saturday.

These people were asked to sign an affidavit after which they got the permission to return. As per the report, 80 students from Jammu and Kashmir who have been studying in Lahore, will be coming back. The group also includes 10 Indian nationals in Islamabad and 12 in Nankana Sahib who went to meet their relatives and got stuck there due to global travel restrictions in the wake of Covid-19.