'Shocked and saddened': Pakistan PM Imran Khan reacts after PIA flight PK 8303 crashes near Karachi Airport

On Friday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK 8303 crashed near Model Colony in Malir while approaching the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from Lahore. The flight had 90 passengers and 8 crew members.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also thanked PIA CEO Arshad Malik for sending in his rescue & relief teams.
He wrote, "Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased."
Reportedly, the plane had taken off at Lahore and crashed at the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir while approaching the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.
PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez said, "Saying anything right now would be premature. Our crew is trained to handle emergency landings. All my prayers are with the families. We will continue to provide information in a transparent manner."
A senior official of the Civil Aviation Authority said the rescue operation was underway. "It is too early to say anything. We are collecting details of passengers," The Express Tribune quoted the official as saying.
Pakistan Armed Forces Spokesperson, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said that the Army Quick Reaction Force and Pakistan Rangers Sindh troops have reached the incident site.
"Pak Army Aviation helicopters (have been) flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts. Urban Search & Rescue Teams are being sent on site for rescue efforts," he said.
