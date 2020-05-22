'Shocked and saddened': Pakistan PM Imran Khan reacts after PIA flight PK 8303 crashes near Karachi Airport

On Friday, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK 8303 crashed near Model Colony in Malir while approaching the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi from Lahore. The flight had 90 passengers and 8 crew members.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter and expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. He also thanked PIA CEO Arshad Malik for sending in his rescue & relief teams.

He wrote, "Shocked & saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi & with the rescue & relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers & condolences go to families of the deceased."