30 million frontline workers to get COVID-19 vaccine in first phase, says Health Ministry

With COVID-19 vaccine likely to be ready by early next year, India is looking at vaccinating about 30 million frontline workers in the first phase when the vaccine becomes available.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on the sidelines of a Covid-19 media briefing said that 30 million including 7 million doctors and paramedics, in addition to 20 million other frontline health workers will get COVID-19 vaccine in first phase.

"The country has the infrastructure already in place to vaccinate the 30 million. We have the cold chain, vials, syringes and everything," Bhushan told Hindustan Times. The first phase of vaccination has been tentatively scheduled between January and June 2021.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had recently said a COVID-19 vaccine was likely by the first quarter of next year and the Centre has estimated to receive and utilise 40-50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine on 20-25 crore people.

At a press conference, when asked about vaccine priority groups, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 has come up with a draft prioritisation plan.