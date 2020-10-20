COVID-19 vaccines will be available by summer of 2021, says Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Monday said that the coronavirus vaccine will be the fastest vaccine to be ever developed and they will be available by the summer of 2021.

According to a report by Zee News, Gates made the statements while addressing at the Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, which is being held virtually.

"One or more of these vaccines will be available by early next year and as there will be multiples vaccines, it is necessary to make sure to understand how exactly and where to use each of them," he said.

Gates also said India is "very inspiring" as it has made huge strides in improving the health of its people in the last two decades. "And now, India's research and manufacturing will be critical to fighting COVID-19 especially when it comes to making vaccines at large scale," he said.