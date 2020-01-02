21 trains running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region

New Delhi: As many as 21 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperatures have increased by 3-4 degree Celsius over most parts of Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan and at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh during past 24 hours.

While the temperature docked at 7.8 degree Celsius in Delhi's Palam area, a temperature of 5.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Safdarjung area at 5.30 am, IMD said in its weather bulletin.