Delhi likely to get relief from cold wave on New Year: IMD

New Delhi: Delhi and its adjoining areas are likely to get some relief from the cold wave which has engulfed the region in the past few weeks as the minimum temperature is expected to rise by 2 notches tomorrow (January 1) to 5 degrees Celsius, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The capital is also likely to receive light rains with the sky generally remaining cloudy. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 3 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius respectively.

Throughout the day, the city will continue to reel under cold weather conditions as predicted by IMD.