 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: 'Don't Want To Contest Elections; People Running Nation Sit In LS, How Do They Behave?' Says Sunny Deol (WATCH)
"What I can't do, I don't want to do further and beyond that it is my will," said the actor, when asked if he would say no to the BJP if the party gives him ticket again for fighting the Lok Sabha Elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol | X/Twitter

Bollywood actor and Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, in an interview to Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, said that he doesn't want to contest any elections and also went on to question the behaviour of MPs when asked about his low attendance in Lok Sabha.

"Don't want to contest elections"

"I don't want to fight any elections as of now, I think my chunaav (election) will be as an actor and I think as an actor I can do desh seva (service to the nation) which I have been doing and I am confident what I can give to the youth, to the country, is being a good actor and bringing out good projects." Sunny further said, "What I can't do, I don't want to do further and beyond that it is my will," said the actor, when asked if he would say no to the BJP if the party reaches out to him and gives him a ticket again to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

"Politics doesn't suit our family"

"I think it (politics) doesn't suit our family," said Sunny in jest, referring and mentioning how his father and legendary Bollywood actor Sunny Deol also had an underwhelming innings in politics (Dharmendra was MP from the Bikaner seat as he had won election from the seat in 2004 general elections).

On low attendance in Lok Sabha

"It's not about attendance for me. When I go there I see, there are people sitting here (Lok Sabha) who run the country, people from all parties sitting here, how do these people behave? We tell others don't behave like this or that, at least we should have the etiquette of how we do and what we do. When I don't see those things, I feel I am not like them, so better I go somewhere where I enjoy and see what I want to see," said Sunny Deol in the interview.

