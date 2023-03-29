 2008 Jaipur serial blasts: Rajasthan HC acquits all accused
HomeIndia2008 Jaipur serial blasts: Rajasthan HC acquits all accused

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 05:35 PM IST
2008 Jaipur serial blasts: Rajasthan HC acquits all accused | Representative Image

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday acquitted all the accused in the 2008 serial Jaipur blast case which claimed 71 lives and left over 180 injured. 

The division bench of justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain pronounced the judgement on Wednesday. 

May 2008 Jaipur blasts

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008 when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate. 

The explosions in the evening left 71 people dead and 185 injured. 

One live bomb was recovered near Ramchandra Temple which was defused by a bomb disposal squad. 

