Jaipur 2008 serial blasts: Death sentence for all four convicts

A special court in Jaipur on Friday sentenced to death the four terrorists convicted of involvement in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts that killed 71 people and injured 185.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma convicted the four, out of five accused for blasts which rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008 at eight places in the walled city.

The four -Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman were convicted under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons, means), 326 (causing hurt by acid attack), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against State), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting disharmony) and sections of Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, public prosecutor Srichand said.