Jaipur 2008 serial blasts: Death sentence for all four convicts

A special court in Jaipur on Friday sentenced to death the four terrorists convicted of involvement in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts that killed 71 people and injured 185.
On Wednesday, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma convicted the four, out of five accused for blasts which rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008 at eight places in the walled city.
The four -Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman were convicted under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons, means), 326 (causing hurt by acid attack), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against State), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting disharmony) and sections of Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, public prosecutor Srichand said.
However, the fifth accused Shahbaz Hussain was acquitted for lack of evidence by the court. He was accused of sending emails claiming responsibility for the attack on behalf of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.
Suresh Vyas, amicus curiae for Hussain, said allegations against him could not be proved. "He was accused of sending emails and there was no other charge against him. The charge of sending email could not be proved against him. He has been under judicial custody since August 2008," Vyas said.
Apart from these five, three accused involved in the blast - Shadab, Mohammad Khalid and Sajid - are still absconding while two accused, Mohammad Atif and Chhota Sajid -- were killed in the Batla house encounter in Delhi in September 2008.
The serial blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2018. The blasts took place at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate, all inside the walled city of Jaipur which left 70 people dead and 185 injured.
(With Input from Agencies)
