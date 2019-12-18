Jaipur 2008 serial blasts: Four convicted, one acquitted

Jaipur: A special court here on Wednesday found four accused guilty in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left 70 people dead and 185 injured.
However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.
Arguments on quantum of punishment will take place on Thursday.
The four -Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman were convicted under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons, means), 326 (causing hurt by acid attack), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against State), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting disharmony) and sections of Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, public prosecutor Srichand said.
Shahbaz Hussain -- who was acquitted by a special court here on Wednesday in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case -- was accused of sending emails claiming responsibility for the attack on behalf of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.
Hussain was picked up by police from Lucknow in August, 2008 and had been in judicial custody in Jaipur since then.
Suresh Vyas, amicus curiae for Hussain, said allegations against him could not be proved. "He was accused of sending emails and there was no other charge against him. The charge of sending email could not be proved against him. He has been under judicial custody since August 2008," Vyas said.
Apart from these five, three accused involved in the blast - Shadab, Mohammad Khalid and Sajid - are still absconding while two accused, Mohammad Atif and Chhota Sajid -- were killed in the Batla house encounter in Delhi in September 2008.
The serial blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2018. The blasts took place at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate, all inside the walled city of Jaipur which left 70 people dead and 185 injured.
