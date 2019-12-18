Jaipur 2008 serial blasts: Four convicted, one acquitted

Jaipur: A special court here on Wednesday found four accused guilty in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left 70 people dead and 185 injured.

However, one of the accused was acquitted by the court.

Arguments on quantum of punishment will take place on Thursday.

The four -Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman were convicted under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons, means), 326 (causing hurt by acid attack), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 121-A (Conspiring to commit certain offences against State), 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting disharmony) and sections of Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, public prosecutor Srichand said.