Four convicted, one acquitted in 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blast case

A special court in Jaipur has convicted four accused in the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts while one of the accused has been acquitted on Wednesday.

The convicted Mohammad Saif, Sarkar Azmi, Saifurr Rahman and Salman along with the one acquitted Shahbaz Hussain are all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Special court Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma pronounced the judgement in all 8 cases where he found the accused guilty under various sections of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act).

The court will pronounce its sentence on December 20.

The 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured.

(With Inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra)