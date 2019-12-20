'Will be a lesson': Ashok Gehlot hails death sentence for Jaipur 2008 blast accused

According to experts, in case of their filing an appeal in High Court against the judgement, it would come up for hearing at an early date. This is because the HC is hearing cases of those who have been in prison for more than seven years on priority.

A series of eight blasts had rocked the walled city area of Jaipur eleven years ago on May 13 2008. The ammonium nitrate bombs had been fitted on bicycles. 71 people had been killed and 176 had been injured.

Police had registered eight FIRs and filed four charge sheets against five accused under various sections of the IPC, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act UAPA, Explosive Substances Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. Five persons were charged and tried by the court and 1296 witnesses gave their statements before the court.

Rajasthan ATS had named 11 persons as accused in the case and arrested five. Three accused Asadullah Akhtar, Ahamad Siddhi alias Yasin Bhatkal and Aariz could not be arrested as they are in Tihar Jail for blasts in other cities. While Mohammad Atik and Sajid Chhota were killed in a police encounter in Batla House in Delhi in 2008. As per Rajasthan ATS, three others involved in the case namely Mohammad Khalid, Shaadab, and Sajjid Bada are believed to be in Pakistan.