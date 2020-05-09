2 Indians brought back from Abu Dhabi and Dubai via special flights test positive for COVID-19

Two Indians, among 363 people, who were brought back from Abu Dhabi and Dubai via special Air India flights, tested positive for novel coronavirus, said the state government on Saturday. The government said that one of the them is being treated in Kozhikode and the other one in Kochi, reported NDTV.

Moreover, about 10 passengers were sent to isolation due to high fever. All asymptomatic pregnant women and children under the age of 10, as well as aged people were allowed to go home, but with strict instructions on home quarantine. The returnees were taken to their respective districts for isolation at designated quarantine centres. Ambulances were in readiness at all airports to take those who needed urgent medical attention to hospitals.

According to the government guidelines, all those being brought back by flights were required to take COVID-19 test, upon on arrival in India. They are also required to be under quarantine for 14 days.