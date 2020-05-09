Corona, naam toh suna hoga: Amid COVID-19 lockdown, West Bengal migrant worker names her baby Corona

"In order to help people who don't have shelter, we brought them here. Later, police handed over few migrants to help them provide shelter, she is one of them," an official from Dharm Chakra Seva Samiti said.

This is not the first time when a child has been named after the virus or things associated with it, like masks and sanitisers. Earlier, a newborn boy in Saharanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, was named 'Sanitizer'. According to the child’s father Omvir Singh, his son was named ‘Sanitizer’ because it has the capacity to fight against the deadly virus. “Whenever people will talk of corona, they will remember that it was the sanitizer that saved them’, Singh told news agency IANS.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,981 and the number of cases climbed to 59,662 in the country on Saturday, registering an increase of 95 deaths and 3,320 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.