2 Dalits thrashed for stealing money from showroom in Rajasthan, five arrested

Shocking videos of two Dalits being brutally beaten up for allegedly stealing money from a motorcycle showroom has have come forth. The videos show a group of men beating up two persons with kicks and belts and pouring petrol on their private parts.

In the video, the two Dalits can be seen fainting due to the pain caused by the beatings. The attackers can then be seen pouring water on them to bring them back to consciousness and resume with the thrashing.

The incident took place in the Panchodi police station area of Nagaur district on Sunday, February 16, but came to light when the videos went viral three days later on Wednesday. The police have registered an FIR after the videos went viral. Five persons have been arrested. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has accused the police of trying to suppress the matter by not registering a case under adequate sections.