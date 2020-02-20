2 Dalits thrashed for stealing money from showroom in Rajasthan, five arrested

Shocking videos of two Dalits being brutally beaten up for allegedly stealing money from a motorcycle showroom has have come forth. The videos show a group of men beating up two persons with kicks and belts and pouring petrol on their private parts.
In the video, the two Dalits can be seen fainting due to the pain caused by the beatings. The attackers can then be seen pouring water on them to bring them back to consciousness and resume with the thrashing.
The incident took place in the Panchodi police station area of Nagaur district on Sunday, February 16, but came to light when the videos went viral three days later on Wednesday. The police have registered an FIR after the videos went viral. Five persons have been arrested. Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has accused the police of trying to suppress the matter by not registering a case under adequate sections.
The persons being thrashed have been identified as 18-year-old Panna Ram and 26-year-old Disha Ram, both are cousins. Seven attackers have identified as Bhiv Singh, Aaidan Lashman Singh, Jassu Singh, Sawai Singh, Hadman Singh, and Ganpat Ram. FIR has been registered against them under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (unlawful assembly) and various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The accused have also registered an FIR against the two for stealing Rs 50,000 from the showroom, under Section 380 of IPC.
According to Nagaur SP Vikas Pathak, “The incident came to our notice when the video went viral. The victims were identified and contacted. A case was registered and five persons Hadman, Rahmatulla, Raghuveer, Aidan and Chail have been arrested. Others are being identified and will be arrested. Police are conducting an investigation in the incident and strictest action will be taken.”
While the government or the opposition BJP is yet to react on the incident, Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has come forward and termed the incident as shameful and demanded strict action. “The incident against two Dalit youth is a shame on humanity. The police have not added section 370 and also not considered it a violation of Human Rights. This is an attempt to suppress the matter and save the offenders.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)