'Just horrible': 2 Dalits thrashed in Rajasthan for stealing money, internet aghast

Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral.

The police have detained five persons in connection with the incident. "Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station said.

He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money. Five persons have been detained in connection with beating the Dalits, the official said, adding the matter was under investigation.

After the video went viral on social media, netizens took to Twitter to express their views and anger. "Just horrible! How are people such sadists to violate another with a screw driver!," one user said.

"That's horrible, brutal. Good that they have been arrested. Remains to be seen what punishment they get. Sadly there is little follow up of such cases," another user said.

