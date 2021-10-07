15 leaders from West Bengal, including actor Mithun Chakraborty, make it to BJP's national executive committee

Kolkata: Giving more focus to West Bengal, the central BJP leadership have kept 15 leaders from West Bengal in their national committee.

Anirban Ganguly whose name features in the National Executive Member list said that the BJP had strengthened its base in West Bengal and now the responsibility of the newly appointed national committee members to further strengthen the party in West Bengal.

“The people of West Bengal have shown faith in BJP and have chosen the saffron camp to be the watchdog of West Bengal. The BJP will shoulder its responsibility and will keep up to the expectation of the people,” said Anirban.

Notably, names including actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, Roopa Ganguly, former union minister Debasree Chowdhury feature in the list of national executive members.

Despite the poll debacle, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has been made the in-charge of West Bengal and Arvind Menon along with Amit Malviya are made co-incharge of the state.

According to BJP sources, earlier there were only three members from West Bengal in the national executive team which now rose to 15.

“The BJP didn’t have much base in West Bengal earlier so even smaller states had more responsibilities but now since the saffron camp had risen by leaps and bounds for which the central leaders have decided to keep 15 members in the team,” said the party sources.

Notably, dissent and turncoat BJP leader Rajib Banerjee’s name also featured in the list as ‘special invitee’.

BJP Darjeeling MP Raju Bishta is made the national spokesperson of the saffron camp.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 11:03 PM IST